Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $80,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,736.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 419,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $80,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,736.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $157,363. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 973.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Raymond James raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

