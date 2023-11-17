Alison Ives Purchases 2,040 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Alison Ives acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at $304,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $29.21 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 584.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

PRGO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perrigo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,959,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,987 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,016,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after buying an additional 1,713,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,075,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

(Get Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.