Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Altus Power Price Performance
Shares of AMPS stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $792 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.
About Altus Power
Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
