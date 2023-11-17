Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Short Interest Up 13.0% in October

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Altus Power has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $792 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,942,261 shares in the company, valued at $24,126,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altus Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

