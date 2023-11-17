Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 5.2% in October

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Get Amedisys alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amedisys

Amedisys Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,333.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amedisys by 10.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Amedisys by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.