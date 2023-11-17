Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.3 %

Amedisys stock opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Amedisys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

