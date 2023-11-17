Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Buys 10,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,922,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameresco Stock Down 7.0 %

AMRC stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

