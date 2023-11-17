América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

AMX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,211,000 after buying an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 304.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 118.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Stories

