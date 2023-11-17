American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Sells $915,000.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

AMH opened at $36.30 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.