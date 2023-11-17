American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

