AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Up 9.5% in October

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AMERISAFE

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 135,014 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 422.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMSF stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $953.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $59.51.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $74.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

