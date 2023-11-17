Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMKR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,010,400 shares of company stock worth $232,441,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

