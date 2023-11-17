Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,402,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

