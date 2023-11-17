Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,721 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 49,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,739,000 after buying an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

