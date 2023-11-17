Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $225.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $176.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.46.

Analog Devices stock opened at $179.84 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day moving average of $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

