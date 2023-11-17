Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FirstService (FSV)

FirstService (NASDAQ: FSV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2023 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2023 – FirstService had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – FirstService had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $161.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – FirstService had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2023 – FirstService was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2023 – FirstService was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – FirstService is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FirstService Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FSV opened at $151.60 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Get FirstService Co alerts:

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 658.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in FirstService by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.