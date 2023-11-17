Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Price Target at $221.50

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:CW opened at $210.95 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $216.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,790,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

