Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target at $29.14

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $83,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,166,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,079 shares of company stock valued at $991,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dropbox by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,725,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,754 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dropbox by 57.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $26.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

