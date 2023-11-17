Analysts Set Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target at $62.33

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 170,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Shares of ECPG opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $997.91 million, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $309.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

