Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Target Price at $18.33

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $347,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.40 and a beta of 0.72. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

