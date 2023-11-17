Analysts Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$16.78

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,207.50. In related news, Director Debra Gerlach acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame bought 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.93 per share, with a total value of C$100,207.50. Insiders bought 14,750 shares of company stock worth $198,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

PEY opened at C$13.14 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$10.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

