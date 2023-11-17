Anglo American’s (AAL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.07) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.65).

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Trading Up 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,249.50 ($27.62) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.43). The firm has a market cap of £30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,609.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,166.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,243.98.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £16,445 ($20,195.26). Insiders have acquired 17 shares of company stock worth $36,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.