Anglo American’s (AAL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.07) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.65).
In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £16,445 ($20,195.26). Insiders have acquired 17 shares of company stock worth $36,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
