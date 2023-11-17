Anglo American’s (AAL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

Anglo American (LON:AALGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($38.07) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,821.67 ($34.65).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Anglo American

Anglo American Trading Up 3.4 %

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,249.50 ($27.62) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,952 ($23.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,699 ($45.43). The firm has a market cap of £30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,609.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,166.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,243.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers sold 715 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £16,445 ($20,195.26). Insiders have acquired 17 shares of company stock worth $36,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.