ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $141,089.82 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56 and a beta of 1.02.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

