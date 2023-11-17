Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $254.20 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $254.20 million and approximately $29.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02571039 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $25,763,809.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

