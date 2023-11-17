APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.88.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 3.50.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in APA by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 48.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

