Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) PT Raised to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APLE. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.13. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

