Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.25.

AAPL stock opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $180.53. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,391 shares of company stock valued at $77,370,046. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

