Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.70. The company has a market capitalization of $129.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $157.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.