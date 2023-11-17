Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CEO Shawn Cross Sells 90,447 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn Cross sold 90,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $14,471.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,008.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Shawn Cross sold 1,253 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $263.13.

On Friday, September 29th, Shawn Cross sold 193,960 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $31,033.60.

Applied Molecular Transport Price Performance

Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.21). On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 446,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport

(Get Free Report)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

