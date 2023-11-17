Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
APTO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Aptose Biosciences
In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Palo Alto Networks: the one security stock to rule them all
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.