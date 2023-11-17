Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 44.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Archrock by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Stock Down 0.8 %

Archrock stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Archrock has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

