Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE ASC opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $549.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $19.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

