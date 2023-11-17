Ardor Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $125.98 million and $20.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ardor has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00026164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

