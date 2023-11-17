Argo Blockchain plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 target price on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

Shares of ARBK opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth approximately $14,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

