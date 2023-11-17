Argus Upgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to “Buy”

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of WRK opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

