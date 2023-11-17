Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Major Shareholder Sells $37,307,469.01 in Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ARHS opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $1,733,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $4,199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth $1,343,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 31.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

