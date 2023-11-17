ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) PT Raised to $20.00 at B. Riley

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARR opened at $16.79 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 24.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -363.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.