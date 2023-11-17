Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in October

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 878,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

AWI stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $121,108,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,896,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,711,000 after purchasing an additional 727,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,725,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

