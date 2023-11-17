Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 3,469,295 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469,295 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.69% of agilon health worth $118,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in agilon health by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

agilon health Price Performance

NYSE:AGL opened at $11.85 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.