Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 18,713 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,164,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $102,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.18. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

