Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,644,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,826 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $88,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in BlackLine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackLine by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 79.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $56.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

