Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.19% of Wingstop worth $131,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.17. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $227.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

