Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.13% of Global-e Online worth $141,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,057,000. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at about $27,524,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $12,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Global-e Online stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.34. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

