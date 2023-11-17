Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $103.82 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,991,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786,914 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of KE worth $103,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KE by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,955,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in KE by 65.3% in the second quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

BEKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

