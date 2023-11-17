Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $103.82 Million Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,991,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,786,914 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.56% of KE worth $103,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of KE by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after buying an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after buying an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KE by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,827,000 after buying an additional 1,694,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BEKE. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Down 2.4 %

KE stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

