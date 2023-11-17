Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $113.07 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,085 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $113,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,566 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

