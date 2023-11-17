Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $113.07 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,085 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $113,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 140.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.88.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.