Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $124.73 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,091 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Etsy were worth $124,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after acquiring an additional 647,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $66,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 2.2 %

ETSY opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $65,615.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Etsy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Read Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.