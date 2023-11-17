Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $127.01 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,027 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $127,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.75. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

