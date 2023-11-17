Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $159.53 Million Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 185,460 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Imperial Oil worth $159,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.06.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

