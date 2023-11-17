Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $197.91 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,485 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.51% of Repligen worth $197,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.55.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Repligen’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

